Stories from the Stoop: Marianne Amoss and Sybil Snow

Here's a Stoop Story from Marianne Amoss and Sibyl Snow about their unconventional convent stay during spring break one year. You can hear their stories and others at Stoopstorytelling.com

Got a good story to share? The Stoop is looking for storytellers for their next LIVE show! The theme is The One That Got Away: Stories of Lost Loves, Fish, and Other Missed Opportunities. It takes place next month at the Manor Mill in Monkton on Sept. 14 at 7 pm -- Caleb Stein is the musical guest!