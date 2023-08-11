© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

Stories from the Stoop: Marianne Amoss and Sybil Snow

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published August 11, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT
Credit: Stoop Storytelling Series

Here's a Stoop Story from Marianne Amoss and Sibyl Snow about their unconventional convent stay during spring break one year. You can hear their stories and others at Stoopstorytelling.com

Got a good story to share? The Stoop is looking for storytellers for their next LIVE show! The theme is The One That Got Away: Stories of Lost Loves, Fish, and Other Missed Opportunities. It takes place next month at the Manor Mill in Monkton on Sept. 14 at 7 pm -- Caleb Stein is the musical guest!

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
