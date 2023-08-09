Baltimore opens its public housing waitlist. Plus, revamping the city's inclusionary housing program.

For the first time since before the pandemic, Baltimore has opened its waitlist for public housing. How will recipients be selected from thousands of applicants? We speak with Janet Abrahams, president and CEO of the Housing Authority of Baltimore City. The application submission period ends at 11:59 pm on August 14th.

Plus, City Councilmember Odette Ramos on revamping the city’s inclusionary housing law.

Links:

-HABC Public Housing Waiting List

-Waiting List FAQs

-Inclusionary Housing Bill

-Sharp-Leadenhall Legacy residents fear they will be priced out. They say affordable housing is the answer.