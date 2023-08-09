© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

Baltimore opens its public housing waitlist. Plus, revamping the city's inclusionary housing program.

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published August 9, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT
Douglass Homes is a public housing complex in East Baltimore. Credit: Eli Pousson for Baltimore Heritage/Flickr
For the first time since before the pandemic, Baltimore has opened its waitlist for public housing. How will recipients be selected from thousands of applicants? We speak with Janet Abrahams, president and CEO of the Housing Authority of Baltimore City. The application submission period ends at 11:59 pm on August 14th.

Plus, City Councilmember Odette Ramos on revamping the city’s inclusionary housing law.

Links:
-HABC Public Housing Waiting List
-Waiting List FAQs
-Inclusionary Housing Bill
-Sharp-Leadenhall Legacy residents fear they will be priced out. They say affordable housing is the answer.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
