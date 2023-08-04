Digging into Kate Myers' debut novel: "Excavations"

Kate Myers of Annapolis has written a funny, irreverent novel with lots of romantic twists that also unspools a mystery about what’s being excavated at a archeological dig on a sunny Greek island … and, it asks the question: Who gets to shape history?

Speaker events:

Friday, August 4: Rehoboth Beach, DE 2-4pm | Browseabout Books

Saturday, August 5: Ocean Pines, MD 5pm | Caprichos Books

Sunday, August 6: Annapolis, MD 5:30pm | Old Fox Books

Wednesday, August 9: Baltimore, MD 7pm | Greedy Reads