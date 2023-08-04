© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

Digging into Kate Myers' debut novel: "Excavations"

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published August 4, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT
"Excavations" is Kate Myers' debut novel. Photo: Provided by author
"Excavations" is Kate Myers' debut novel. Photo: Provided by author

Kate Myers of Annapolis has written a funny, irreverent novel with lots of romantic twists that also unspools a mystery about what’s being excavated at a archeological dig on a sunny Greek island … and, it asks the question: Who gets to shape history?

Speaker events:
Friday, August 4: Rehoboth Beach, DE 2-4pm | Browseabout Books

Saturday, August 5: Ocean Pines, MD 5pm | Caprichos Books

Sunday, August 6: Annapolis, MD 5:30pm | Old Fox Books

Wednesday, August 9: Baltimore, MD 7pm | Greedy Reads

Tags
On The Record BooksBaltimore authorsWYPR ProgramsOn the Record
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr