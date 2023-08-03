Why is it so hard to find in-network mental health and substance use care?

Finding treatment for mental illness or substance abuse is difficult -- it’s hard to find in-network providers who are accepting new patients. What will it take to boost the availability of care?

We speak with psychiatrist Dr. Henry Harbin, an adviser to the Bowman Family Foundation and a board member of the Mental Health Association of Maryland.

Read the report: Equitable Access to Mental Health and Substance Use Care: An Urgent Need

Then, finding drug treatment can be challenging. A community center in Elkton works 24/7 to make it happen. We speak with Jennifer Romano, a certified peer recovery specialist and manager of the Cecil County Recovery Center. The location is one of two recovery centers operated by Voices of Hope, a behavioral health nonprofit.

