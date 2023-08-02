© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

A month later, how are Brooklyn's teens holding up?

By Sheilah Kast,
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Published August 2, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT
A memorial in Brooklyn Homes near the site of Sunday's mass shooting. Photo by Emily Hofstaedter/WYPR.
Emily Hofstaedter/WYPR
A memorial in Brooklyn Homes near the site of the July 2, 2023, mass shooting.

One month ago today, gun violence plaguing the nation and the city reared its head again in south Baltimore. Over the course of ten minutes in the early morning of July 2, 2023, gunfire from multiple, yet unidentified, shooters injured 28 people and killed two.

Half of the victims were under the age of 18.

The shocking event during Brooklyn Day, a celebration of the neighborhood, threw the community into mourning.

On today's show, we look to see how the neighborhood's young people are doing, and what resources are being made available for them.

We speak with two religious leader in the community, who both take on mentorship roles with local young people. Reverend John D. Watts, senior pastor at Kingdom Life Church Apostolic, and Kandice Golden, a minister in Rehoboth Church of Deliverance and local small business owner, sat down with us.

Officials from the Mayor’s ‘Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement,’ joined us to talk about their mission in the aftermath of gun violence. One of the tools at their disposal is a orange RV called the Peace Mobile.

We speak with MONSE interim director Stefanie Mavronis and Rick Fontaine Leandry, MONSE’s ‘Coordinated Neighborhood Stabilization Response Manager’.

On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordGun ViolenceBrooklyn Day shooting
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
