Here’s a Stoop Story from ... Liz McAlister about … standing up, and standing in the way, for what you believe in. There is more information at Stoopstorytelling.com

Tomorrow, from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m. Sunday, Baltimore Beat will host its Summer Jam. That happens at The Compound 2239 Kirk Avenue Baltimore. There will be DJs, bands, and beverages--all enjoyed in support of Baltimore Beat: the city’s Black-led non-profit newspaper. More information here.