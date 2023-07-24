A librarian shares summer reading picks for kids. Plus, a girl befriends a robot in "AI... Meets...AI."

A good book can capture a child’s imagination. Baltimore County librarian Conni Strittmatter shares summer reading picks for kids, including a graphic novel about a young Vietnamese refugee’s arrival in the U.S. Check out the library's calendar of events.

Plus: nonprofit leader Amber Ivey shares a story about a Baltimore girl who makes friends with a robot in "AI... Meets... AI."

Titles:

"Papá's Magical Water-Jug Clock" by Jesús Trejo

"Our Pool" by Lucy Ruth Cummins

"Wombats Are Pretty Weird : A (Not So) Serious Guide" by Abi Cushman

"Hands-On Science: Matter" by Lola Schaefer

"The Disney Villains’ Cookbook"

"Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret" by Judy Blume

"Let's Fill This World With Kindness: True Tales of Goodwill in Action" by Alexandra Stewart

"Family Style: Memories of an American from Vietnam" by Thien Pham

"The Legacies" by Jessica Goodman

"Four Eyes" by Rex Ogle (not mentioned)

