What’s your poultry preference? Soon, options will go beyond just roasted or fried. Upside Foods received USDA approval to sell its cell-cultivated chicken: grown in a lab, no animals harmed. We hear from Eric Schulze, Upside's vice president of Global Scientific and Regulatory Affairs. Plus, a group of Hopkins students is raising awareness about alternative protein production.

Links: Upside Foods, JHU Alternative Protein Project.