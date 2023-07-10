© 2023 WYPR
Midday

More than just gardens bloom in Jane Delury's new novel

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published July 10, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT

Jane Delury is a local author who garnered prizes for her first novel and many short stories. Her new novel, Hedge, is a pick for summer reading by Oprah Daily and People magazine.

Delury is scheduled to speak at Greedy Reads in Remington tomorrow night, in conversation with author Mary Kay Zuravleff. The event starts at 7:00.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

