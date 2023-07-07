© 2023 WYPR
The Peale: Baltimore's Community Museum

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published July 7, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT
The exhibit Posen x Posen x Posen, works by father, daughter and son, is on view at The Peale. Left to Right: Zac, Alexandra and Steven Posen; photo Daisy Brown
Left to Right: Zac, Alexandra and Steven Posen; photo Daisy Brown
A retrospective of the work of cartoonist Barbara Dale's work is on view at The Peale. Photo by Daisy Brown
A retrospective of the work of cartoonist Barbara Dale's work is on view at The Peale. Photo by Daisy Brown

At the Peale, Baltimore’s Community Museum, two exhibits, worth a look: One explores the synergy between the work of Steven, Alexandra and Zac Posen, a father and his daughter and son. The other features local cartoonist Barbara Dale, not at all afraid to speak her mind, as she makes people laugh.

Jeffrey Kent, chief curator, gives us a preview of the two exhibits, which he hopes will inspire visitors to realize their own creativity that lies within.

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordThe PealeBaltimore Arts
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
