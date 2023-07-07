At the Peale, Baltimore’s Community Museum, two exhibits, worth a look: One explores the synergy between the work of Steven, Alexandra and Zac Posen, a father and his daughter and son. The other features local cartoonist Barbara Dale, not at all afraid to speak her mind, as she makes people laugh.

Jeffrey Kent, chief curator, gives us a preview of the two exhibits, which he hopes will inspire visitors to realize their own creativity that lies within.