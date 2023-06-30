© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

New children's book on Maryland unsung Revolutionary War hero

By Sheilah Kast,
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 30, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT
Author Steven Xavier Lee and his new book about Thomas Carney.

If you remember back to learning about the Revolutionary War in school, you probably remember hearing about famous battles at Concord or New York. But you probably did not learn about the several thousand Black soldiers who fought for independence.

One of them was Thomas Carney, born in 1754 on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. A new book, The Story of Mr. Thomas Carney, tells the story of his life for young readers.

Steven Xavier Lee is the author. Lee is an educator, museum expert, designer and environmentalist who was founding director of the Benjamin Banneker Historical Park and Museum near Catonsville. He is an adjunct professor of history at Stevenson University and serves on the Maryland Commission on African-American History and Culture.

