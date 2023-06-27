© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

How the cannabis industry is preparing for the start of recreational sales

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published June 27, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT
Starting Saturday, adults in Maryland will be able to purchase cannabis from licensed dispensaries for recreational use. Credit: Lindsay Fox/Flickr
Starting Saturday, adults in Maryland will be able to purchase cannabis from licensed dispensaries for recreational use. Credit: Lindsay Fox/Flickr

Starting this weekend, adults 21 and older will be able to buy recreational cannabis from dispensaries across the state. We ask Baltimore Business Journal reporter Matt Hooke what economic impact legal cannabis is expected to generate. Plus, Wendy Bronfein of Curio Wellness and Nicole Harrison of Mary & Main describe how businesses are preparing for new customers.

Links:
SunMed Growers expands with $16M cannabis edibles factory
‘It’s going to be hot’: Maryland cannabis firms stockpile and staff up for big demand starting Saturday
Maryland's recreational marijuana bill will open marketplace in July, allow for pot cafés

On The Record On the RecordWYPR ProgramsCannabisbusiness
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
