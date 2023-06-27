How the cannabis industry is preparing for the start of recreational sales

Starting this weekend, adults 21 and older will be able to buy recreational cannabis from dispensaries across the state. We ask Baltimore Business Journal reporter Matt Hooke what economic impact legal cannabis is expected to generate. Plus, Wendy Bronfein of Curio Wellness and Nicole Harrison of Mary & Main describe how businesses are preparing for new customers.

