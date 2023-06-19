© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

Inaugural Juneteenth celebration in Savage, Md!

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published June 19, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT
Credit: 2C2K Photography/Flickr Creative Commons
Credit: 2C2K Photography/Flickr Creative Commons

Juneteenth commemorates the abolition of slavery in the U.S., and more specifically it celebrates the news of the 1863 emancipation finally making it to enslaved people Texas, at the far west of the confederate states, more than two years later.

Maryland has observed Juneteenth since 2014, but it didn’t become a federal holiday until two years ago. This afternoon at 5 p.m. Carroll Baldwin Memorial Hall in Savage—20 miles south of Baltimore in Howard county— will host its first Juneteenth celebration.

We hear from Norma Broadwater, manager of Carroll Baldwin Memorial Hall and from Ireatha Leona Woods, organizer of the event and proprietor of Leona’s Sewing Studio.

Links: Juneteenth Celebration at Carroll Baldwin Memorial Hall, Leona's Sewing Studio.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
