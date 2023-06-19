© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

Granddaughter's perspective: Ed Sullivan modeled antiracist actions

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published June 19, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT
Margo Precht Speciale and her grandfather, variety show host Ed Sullivan. June 20th is the 75th anniversary of the first broadcast of Sullivan's show. Speciale has created a documentary that explores how her grandfather
Margo Precht Speciale and her grandfather, variety show host Ed Sullivan. June 20th is the 75th anniversary of the first broadcast of Sullivan's show. Speciale has created a documentary that explores how her grandfather not only launched careers, but used his show as a platform to fight racism. Credit: Margo Precht Speciale

Seventy five years ago - on June 20th 1948 - Ed Sullivan, the slightly awkward but lovable TV variety show host, first made his way into American homes. Toast of the Town, later renamed The Ed Sullivan Show, would be seen by millions every Sunday night for more than two decades, from 1948 to 1971.
Sullivan did more than entertain. ‘Sunday Best’ a new documentary produced by his granddaughter, Margo Precht Speciale looks at how and why, during a time of fierce segregation, Sullivan was never afraid to cross racial lines when booking his show.

Beginning June 20th, see a happy anniversary clip from the show, HERE. Fans can also tune into the YouTube channel the week of the anniversary to see key performance clips by Tony Bennett “What The World Needs Now Is Love/I've Gotta Be Me/People/What The World Needs Now Is Love (Reprise)” on June 18th; The 5th Dimension “Up, Up & Away” on June 19th; and Connie Francis “Second Hand Love” on June 25th.

Tags
On The Record On the RecordWYPR ProgramsEd Sullivan
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr