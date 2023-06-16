Stories from the Stoop: Jabari Lyles

Here is a Stoop story from Jabari Lyles about dancing to your own rhythm.

Lyles, former Director of LGBTQ Affairs for the Baltimore Mayor’s Office, talks about founding his high school’s Gay-Straight Alliance.

There is a live Stoop shows coming next Friday.

On June 23rd, at the Smith Theatre at Howard Community College, the Stoop will share stories on the theme, “These are the People in Our Neighborhood: Stories about community, conflict, culture and coming together.”

You can hear more stories at Stoopstorytelling.com.