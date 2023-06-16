© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

Stories from the Stoop: Jabari Lyles

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen HarvieSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 16, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT
Credit: Stoop Storytelling Series
Credit: Stoop Storytelling Series

Here is a Stoop story from Jabari Lyles about dancing to your own rhythm.

Lyles, former Director of LGBTQ Affairs for the Baltimore Mayor’s Office, talks about founding his high school’s Gay-Straight Alliance.

There is a live Stoop shows coming next Friday.

On June 23rd, at the Smith Theatre at Howard Community College, the Stoop will share stories on the theme, “These are the People in Our Neighborhood: Stories about community, conflict, culture and coming together.”

You can hear more stories at Stoopstorytelling.com.

On The Record Stoop Storytelling Jabari Lyles
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
