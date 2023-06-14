© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

From courtroom to campaign trail. The latest on Trump's indictments

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 14, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT
Photo by Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia (CC BY-SA 3.0)
/

Former President Donald Trump was arrested and arraigned in a federal court in Miami yesterday afternoon.

Between the federal indictment yesterday and the New York state indictment from April, he is charged with more than 70 counts of criminal acts. The 37 count indictment brought against him by special counsel Jack Smith is in addition to the 34 count indictment bought against him in April by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

He is the first President to be federally indicted for a crime, and the second Presidential candidate to face charges during a campaign.

Philip Bump is a national columnist for the Washington Post, and the author of "The Aftermath: The Last Days of the Baby Boom and the Future of Power in America."

Bump joins Tom on Zoom from New York to break down the latest news.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

President Donald Trump
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
