From courtroom to campaign trail. The latest on Trump's indictments

Former President Donald Trump was arrested and arraigned in a federal court in Miami yesterday afternoon.

Between the federal indictment yesterday and the New York state indictment from April, he is charged with more than 70 counts of criminal acts. The 37 count indictment brought against him by special counsel Jack Smith is in addition to the 34 count indictment bought against him in April by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

He is the first President to be federally indicted for a crime, and the second Presidential candidate to face charges during a campaign.

Philip Bump is a national columnist for the Washington Post, and the author of "The Aftermath: The Last Days of the Baby Boom and the Future of Power in America."

Bump joins Tom on Zoom from New York to break down the latest news.

