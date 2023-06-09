In 'More Than I Imagined' a journalist learns the secret of his absent mother

Journalist John Blake grew up in West Baltimore, the son of a Black sailor and a white mother, who vanished after his birth. In his memoir, “More Than I Imagined,” Blake details his search for his mother and his identity.

As John got older, he searched for answers about his family. Why had his mother left? Was she alive? And where did he fit in the world, as a self-described, “closeted biracial person?”

John Blake reflects on these questions in his memoir, “More Than I Imagined: What a Black Man Discovered About the White Mother He Never Knew.” Blake is an award-winning journalist for CNN, who has covered race and religion. His first book was “Children of the Movement,” which profiles adult children of leaders of the Civil Rights Movement.

