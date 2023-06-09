© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

In 'More Than I Imagined' a journalist learns the secret of his absent mother

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen HarvieSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 16, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT
Book cover courtesy publisher.
/

Journalist John Blake grew up in West Baltimore, the son of a Black sailor and a white mother, who vanished after his birth. In his memoir, “More Than I Imagined,” Blake details his search for his mother and his identity.

As John got older, he searched for answers about his family. Why had his mother left? Was she alive? And where did he fit in the world, as a self-described, “closeted biracial person?”

John Blake reflects on these questions in his memoir, “More Than I Imagined: What a Black Man Discovered About the White Mother He Never Knew.” Blake is an award-winning journalist for CNN, who has covered race and religion. His first book was “Children of the Movement,” which profiles adult children of leaders of the Civil Rights Movement.

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the Recordauthor interviews
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes