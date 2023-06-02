Stories from the Stoop: Phillip Pack

Here is a Stoop Story from Phillip Pack about overcoming decades of racism at Bethlehem Steel and why working together means much more than just finishing the job

Tomorrow, the Charles Street promenade is back -- not a festival but a pedestrian takeover of the historical avenue. No cars from 9 a.m. to to 9 p.m., from Saratoga Street to North Avenue … so it’s easy to stroll and shop, enjoy live music, fun for kids, and pop-ups!

On Thursday evening, check out REVIVE, a home and fashion show with the goal of reviving the drooping fashion and upholstery industries. The Cavanagh House, which offers apprenticeships in these skilled trades, will showcase collections from students in its fashion, home and upholstery programs -- plus award-winning couture designers and tailors from Charm City. Thursday, June 8, 6 to 9 pm. At 701 E. Pratt Street.