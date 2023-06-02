© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

Stories from the Stoop: Phillip Pack

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published June 2, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT
Credit: Stoop Storytelling Series

Here is a Stoop Story from Phillip Pack about overcoming decades of racism at Bethlehem Steel and why working together means much more than just finishing the job

For more information about the Stoop Storytelling Series - including upcoming live events and the Stoop podcast - go to Stoopstorytelling.com

Tomorrow, the Charles Street promenade is back -- not a festival but a pedestrian takeover of the historical avenue. No cars from 9 a.m. to to 9 p.m., from Saratoga Street to North Avenue … so it’s easy to stroll and shop, enjoy live music, fun for kids, and pop-ups!

On Thursday evening, check out REVIVE, a home and fashion show with the goal of reviving the drooping fashion and upholstery industries. The Cavanagh House, which offers apprenticeships in these skilled trades, will showcase collections from students in its fashion, home and upholstery programs -- plus award-winning couture designers and tailors from Charm City. Thursday, June 8, 6 to 9 pm. At 701 E. Pratt Street.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
