Six years into the consent decree, what progress has the Baltimore Police Department made?
Today: an update on the federal consent decree the Baltimore Police Department undertook six years ago. We speak with members of the monitoring team about progress on training, use of force, and sexual assault investigations. Plus, 500 officers short, what happens to community engagement?
Guests:
Kenneth Thompson, monitor
Seth Rosenthal, deputy monitor
Evan Shea, subject matter expert
Links:
Outcome Assessment and Audit of Sexual Assault Investigations (May 2023)
Compliance Review and Outcome Assessment Regarding Use Of Force (December 2022)
Second Comprehensive Assessment Report (December 2022)
