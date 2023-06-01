© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

Six years into the consent decree, what progress has the Baltimore Police Department made?

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published June 1, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT
Baltimore police monitor a rally in front of City Hall at War Memorial Plaza in Baltimore MD on June 1, 2020.

Today: an update on the federal consent decree the Baltimore Police Department undertook six years ago. We speak with members of the monitoring team about progress on training, use of force, and sexual assault investigations. Plus, 500 officers short, what happens to community engagement?

Guests:
Kenneth Thompson, monitor
Seth Rosenthal, deputy monitor
Evan Shea, subject matter expert

Links:
Outcome Assessment and Audit of Sexual Assault Investigations (May 2023)
Compliance Review and Outcome Assessment Regarding Use Of Force (December 2022)
Second Comprehensive Assessment Report (December 2022)
BPD Transparency

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
