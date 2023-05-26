© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

'LGBTQIA(sian)' explores queer and Asian identities through theater

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published May 26, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT
As part of the Asia North festival, LGBTQIA(sian) will feature staged readings of plays and monologues by queer Asian playwrights. Credit: Steven Pisano/Flickr
Steven Pisano
/
As part of the Asia North festival, LGBTQIA(sian) will feature staged readings of plays and monologues by queer Asian playwrights. Credit: Steven Pisano/Flickr

Communities have come together to celebrate the diversity of Asian experiences throughout Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. As part of Baltimore's Asia North festival, LGBTQIA(sian) will explore the intersection of Asian and queer identities through theater.

Rohaizad Suaidi is an adjunct professor of theater at Towson University and the University of Maryland Baltimore County. We ask about the power of theater and why representation matters.

LGBTQIA(sian) will take place next Thursday, at 7 pm at The Parlor.

Although Asia North is wrapping up, there are a few other events to catch. Next Friday, June 2, a closing celebration will include dance and music performances. The next day, Saturday June 3rd, a walking tour will explore the restaurants and landmarks that make up Baltimore’s historic Koreatown. And there is art connected to the festival’s theme - TRANSition/TRANSformation/TRANScendence - on display at The Parlor and Motor House through June 3rd.

Asian American Pacific Indigenous Heritage MonthTheaterLGBTQ
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
