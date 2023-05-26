'LGBTQIA(sian)' explores queer and Asian identities through theater

Communities have come together to celebrate the diversity of Asian experiences throughout Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. As part of Baltimore's Asia North festival, LGBTQIA(sian) will explore the intersection of Asian and queer identities through theater.

Rohaizad Suaidi is an adjunct professor of theater at Towson University and the University of Maryland Baltimore County. We ask about the power of theater and why representation matters.

LGBTQIA(sian) will take place next Thursday, at 7 pm at The Parlor.

Although Asia North is wrapping up, there are a few other events to catch. Next Friday, June 2, a closing celebration will include dance and music performances. The next day, Saturday June 3rd, a walking tour will explore the restaurants and landmarks that make up Baltimore’s historic Koreatown. And there is art connected to the festival’s theme - TRANSition/TRANSformation/TRANScendence - on display at The Parlor and Motor House through June 3rd.