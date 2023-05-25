© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

Overcoming barriers to prenatal care

By Maureen Harvie,
Melissa GerrSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT
Last year, Maryland passed the Healthy Babies Equity Act, which extends Medicaid coverage to undocumented pregnant mothers. Credit: Flickr Creative Commons/Daniel Lobo
Prenatal care leads to better health outcomes for both mothers and babies. A new partnership in Baltimore offers prenatal care to patients experiencing homelessness and connects families to essential services. Plus, a look at the Healthy Babies Equity Act, which goes into effect this summer.

Guests:
Dr. Iris Leviner, the Director of Pediatrics and Family Medicine for Health Care for the Homeless and the Interim Senior Medical Director at the group's Fallsway clinic
Dr. Yves-Richard Dole, an obstetrician/gynecologist with Metropolitan OB/GYN, a team of physicians affiliated with The Family Childbirth and Children's Center at Mercy Medical Center
Cindy Kolade, the Baltimore Health Navigation and Social Service Manager for CASA

Links:
Undocumented immigrants’ fight for pregnancy care through Medicaid
With ‘Healthy Babies Equity Act,’ Maryland Will Join Other States that Provide Prenatal Care Regardless of Immigration Status
Health Coverage and Care of Immigrants

Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
