Overcoming barriers to prenatal care

Prenatal care leads to better health outcomes for both mothers and babies. A new partnership in Baltimore offers prenatal care to patients experiencing homelessness and connects families to essential services. Plus, a look at the Healthy Babies Equity Act, which goes into effect this summer.

Guests:

Dr. Iris Leviner, the Director of Pediatrics and Family Medicine for Health Care for the Homeless and the Interim Senior Medical Director at the group's Fallsway clinic

Dr. Yves-Richard Dole, an obstetrician/gynecologist with Metropolitan OB/GYN, a team of physicians affiliated with The Family Childbirth and Children's Center at Mercy Medical Center

Cindy Kolade, the Baltimore Health Navigation and Social Service Manager for CASA

Links:

Undocumented immigrants’ fight for pregnancy care through Medicaid

With ‘Healthy Babies Equity Act,’ Maryland Will Join Other States that Provide Prenatal Care Regardless of Immigration Status

Health Coverage and Care of Immigrants

