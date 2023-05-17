Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on his budget, adding county council seats

On Monday, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski ruled out a run for the United States Senate and instead backed fellow Democrat and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks in the race.

Olszewski is in his second term as Baltimore County’s chief executive. Last month, he presented his $4.9 billion budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2024. The county council is scheduled to vote on that proposed budget a week from tomorrow.

So, what’s ahead? We ask Olszewski about a raise for county employees, plans to revitalize Essex, and preventing opioid overdose deaths.

Special thanks to gust host, WYPR reporter John Lee.

Links:

Olszewski pitches budget with “historic” education funding to the County Council

Once the only African American on his shift. Now he’s set to become Baltimore County’s first Black police chief.

