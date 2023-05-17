© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on his budget, adding county council seats

By John Lee,
Maureen Harvie
Published May 17, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT
52884266344_72414fb844_k.jpg
Isaac Smay
/
Baltimore County Government/Flickr
Baltimore County Executive Olszewski attends the unveiling of a new boat ramp at Merritt Point Park.

On Monday, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski ruled out a run for the United States Senate and instead backed fellow Democrat and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks in the race.

Olszewski is in his second term as Baltimore County’s chief executive. Last month, he presented his $4.9 billion budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2024. The county council is scheduled to vote on that proposed budget a week from tomorrow.

So, what’s ahead? We ask Olszewski about a raise for county employees, plans to revitalize Essex, and preventing opioid overdose deaths.

Special thanks to gust host, WYPR reporter John Lee.

John Lee
John Lee is a reporter for WYPR covering Baltimore County.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record.
