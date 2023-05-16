Bike to Work! And transportation for people with disabilities

Policy director Jed Weeks and development director Sonya Thomas from Bikemore talk about Bike to Work week (and month!) and discuss how the nonprofit is working to convince commuters to choose two wheels instead of four for their travel. Plus, how they advocate for transportation policy change.

Then Bong Delrosario, director of transportation policy and programs for the Maryland Department of Disabilities talks about transportation challenges facing people with disabilities… and how the state is working to improve their experience.

Links: Bikemore, BikeToWork, Transportation options for people with disabilities.