On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Bike to Work! And transportation for people with disabilities

By Ashley Sterner,
Melissa Gerr
Published May 16, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT
Photo_2023-05-16_11-06-12_AM.png
Bong Delrosario (L), director of transportation policy and programs for Maryland Department of Disabilities, discusses a transportation issue. Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott (R) participates in Bike to Work day, 2022; Photos: Bikemore and MD DoD

Policy director Jed Weeks and development director Sonya Thomas from Bikemore talk about Bike to Work week (and month!) and discuss how the nonprofit is working to convince commuters to choose two wheels instead of four for their travel. Plus, how they advocate for transportation policy change.

Then Bong Delrosario, director of transportation policy and programs for the Maryland Department of Disabilities talks about transportation challenges facing people with disabilities… and how the state is working to improve their experience.

Links: Bikemore, BikeToWork, Transportation options for people with disabilities.

Ashley Sterner
WYPR's Morning Edition news anchor Ashley Sterner serves up the latest Maryland news and weather every weekday morning, delightfully interspersed with the occasional snarky comment.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
