What does climate change mean for allergy season, native plants?

By Ashley Sterner,
Maureen Harvie
Published May 9, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT
26135877951_775e768a25_k.jpg
Pollen from trees, grass, and ragweed can trigger allergy symptoms. Credit: Eli Christman/Flickr

Stuffy nose? Watery eyes? Allergy season seems worse than usual and that may be due to climate change. We speak with Dr. Jean Kim, associate professor of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Read the article: “Climate change, the environment, and rhinologic disease.”

Then, warming temperatures threaten native plants. Sara Tangren, coordinator of the National Capital Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management, talks about adaptation and preserving native species.

Check out the USDA Forest Service's Climate Change Atlas. Learn more about Maryland's native plants.

Special thanks to guest host Ashley Sterner. 

Ashley Sterner
WYPR's Morning Edition news anchor Ashley Sterner serves up the latest Maryland news and weather every weekday morning, delightfully interspersed with the occasional snarky comment.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
