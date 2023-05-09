What does climate change mean for allergy season, native plants?

Stuffy nose? Watery eyes? Allergy season seems worse than usual and that may be due to climate change. We speak with Dr. Jean Kim, associate professor of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Read the article: “Climate change, the environment, and rhinologic disease.”

Then, warming temperatures threaten native plants. Sara Tangren, coordinator of the National Capital Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management, talks about adaptation and preserving native species.

Check out the USDA Forest Service's Climate Change Atlas. Learn more about Maryland's native plants.

Special thanks to guest host Ashley Sterner.