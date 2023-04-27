Preventing child abuse and protecting trafficked children

How is Maryland working to protect children? A staggering report revealed extensive abuse perpetrated by Catholic priests and covered up by church leaders. Then, two weeks ago, Governor Moore signed into law a measure making it easier for victims to sue their abusers, no matter how long ago the abuse occurred.

What can keep kids safe? We ask Adam Rosenberg, vice president of Violence Intervention and Prevention at LifeBridge Health, and executive director of the health system’s Center for Hope.

The Maryland hotline for child and adult protective services is 1-800-91-PREVENT or 1-800-917-7383.

Then, Maryland lawmakers passed a bill this spring to prevent children who are victims of sex trafficking from being criminally prosecuted for charges related to trafficking, like prostitution or theft. Governor Moore is expected to sign the bill into law. We ask Amanda Rodriguez, executive director of TurnAround, how "Safe Harbor" will assist survivors of trafficking.