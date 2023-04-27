© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

Preventing child abuse and protecting trafficked children

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published April 27, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT
MattBush_Annapolis
Matt Bush
/
Gov. Wes Moore signs SB686 & HB1 into law in Annapolis, Maryland.

How is Maryland working to protect children? A staggering report revealed extensive abuse perpetrated by Catholic priests and covered up by church leaders. Then, two weeks ago, Governor Moore signed into law a measure making it easier for victims to sue their abusers, no matter how long ago the abuse occurred.

What can keep kids safe? We ask Adam Rosenberg, vice president of Violence Intervention and Prevention at LifeBridge Health, and executive director of the health system’s Center for Hope.

The Maryland hotline for child and adult protective services is 1-800-91-PREVENT or 1-800-917-7383.

Then, Maryland lawmakers passed a bill this spring to prevent children who are victims of sex trafficking from being criminally prosecuted for charges related to trafficking, like prostitution or theft. Governor Moore is expected to sign the bill into law. We ask Amanda Rodriguez, executive director of TurnAround, how "Safe Harbor" will assist survivors of trafficking.

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordSex Abuse in the Catholic Churchhuman trafficking
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
