On The Record

Debut novel "She's Not Home," and Waverly Book Festival!

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published April 24, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT
Photo: Melissa Gerr

As a family grieves the daughter it lost, its love for the daughter still there twists and chafes, and she looks for ways to escape. We talk with Jaclyn Paul, aka Lena George, about her debut novel that takes us deep inside the family's dynamic.

Plus Diana Emerson of Waverly Main Street and Kate Khatib, a worker-owner at Red Emma's gives us a preview of the Waverly Book Festival!

Links: Jaclyn Paul/Lena George in conversation at the Ivy Book Shop, Waverly Book Festival , Red Emma's bookstore and coffeehouse, Waverly Main Street.

On The Record On the RecordWYPR ProgramsBaltimore authorsliterary artsWaverly Neighborhood
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
