Debut novel "She's Not Home," and Waverly Book Festival!

As a family grieves the daughter it lost, its love for the daughter still there twists and chafes, and she looks for ways to escape. We talk with Jaclyn Paul, aka Lena George, about her debut novel that takes us deep inside the family's dynamic.

Plus Diana Emerson of Waverly Main Street and Kate Khatib, a worker-owner at Red Emma's gives us a preview of the Waverly Book Festival!

Links: Jaclyn Paul/Lena George in conversation at the Ivy Book Shop, Waverly Book Festival , Red Emma's bookstore and coffeehouse, Waverly Main Street.