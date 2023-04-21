Author Mark Bowden's new book on criminal enterprise in Baltimore's Sandtown.

Author and journalist Mark Bowden draws on wiretaps, police interviews, rap videos, text messages and interviews to drive the story of his new book, Life Sentence: The Brief and Tragic Career of Baltimore’s Deadliest Gang Leader.

Bowden, who now writes for The Atlantic and other magazines, began his career at the late Baltimore News American and The Philadelphia Inquirer. He is best known for Black Hawk Down, his book about a deadly firefight in Somalia which was turned into a movie in 2001.

Bowden’s riveting new book is a look at the violence and isolation that casts deep shadows into the lives of Sandtown residents.