Organ donation: Life-giving gifts

There are about 28-thousand organ transplants annually in the US. How does organ donation work? Dr. Kathryn Smith, a Johns Hopkins pediatric transplantation doctor who received liver transplants as a teen, talks about her unique perspective.

Then we hear from Carmen Blake, mother of organ donor Tim Blake, and Phyllis Weissblum, who received Tim's heart in November, 2019. The two women have forged a friendship.

Links: Infinite Legacy Foundation, National Donate Life Month.