On The Record

A year of no do-overs with NPR's Mary Louise Kelly. Plus, local moms help parents break into business

By Sheilah Kast,
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Published April 12, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT
Mary Louise Kelly and cofounders of The Cube
Headshot of Mary Louise Kelly by Mike Morgan/NPR.
/
Publisher

The poise and self-possession NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly exudes as a cohost on All Things Considered is not always how she feels inside. In Kelly's new book, she shares a very personal tale; a chronicle of her struggle to find time for family and friends as her globetrotting career grasps for every minute.

It. Goes. So. Fast book cover
Book cover courtesy of publisher.
/
Publisher.

Her new book is It Goes So Fast: The Year of No Do-Overs.’ As her oldest son prepares for college after years of missed soccer practices and birthdays, Kelly realizes there won’t always be a next time.

Plus, a local mom and entrepreneur is helping parents to pursue their own business while raising their families. Tammira Lucas and her sister TeKesha Jamison founded The Cube Cowork in 2016. The co-working space in East Baltimore, on Harford Road, opened during the pandemic.

IMG_9621.JPG
Tammira Lucas
Co-founder Tammira Lucas inside her co-working space The Cube Cowork.

The co-working space features conference rooms, event spaces and, crucially for parents, babysitting services onsite. Lucas says childcare costs remain a significant barrier for parents looking to become entrepreneurs. According to Maryland Family Network, the cost of childcare is often the largest expense in a Baltimore city family with a median income.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
