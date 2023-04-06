Darkness into light: AG's report on church sex abuse released

Pervasive, pernicious, and persistent. That is how Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown describes the child sexual abuse uncovered by his office’s investigation into the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

We ask Brown about efforts by Catholic leaders to conceal and protect abusers, and with David Lorenz, Maryland leader of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, about his reaction to the report, and what is the path ahead.

People who want to come forward with stories of abuse can contact the Maryland Attorney General’s office at (410) 576-6312 or e-mail [email protected] .

For survivors of sexual abuse, you can get connected to a local rape crisis center by calling 211. The National Sexual Assault Hotline is (1-800) 656-4673.

Links:

Attorney General's report on Child Sexual Abuse in the Archdiocese of Baltimore

SNAP - Survivor's Network of those Abused by Priests, or call (1-877) 762-7432.