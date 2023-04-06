© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Darkness into light: AG's report on church sex abuse released

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen HarvieSam Bermas-Dawes
Published April 6, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT
Clergy Abuse-Maryland
Brian Witte/AP
/
ap
David Lorenz, Maryland leader of SNAP, the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Pervasive, pernicious, and persistent. That is how Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown describes the child sexual abuse uncovered by his office’s investigation into the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

We ask Brown about efforts by Catholic leaders to conceal and protect abusers, and with David Lorenz, Maryland leader of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, about his reaction to the report, and what is the path ahead.

People who want to come forward with stories of abuse can contact the Maryland Attorney General’s office at (410) 576-6312 or e-mail [email protected].

For survivors of sexual abuse, you can get connected to a local rape crisis center by calling 211. The National Sexual Assault Hotline is (1-800) 656-4673.

Links:
Attorney General's report on Child Sexual Abuse in the Archdiocese of Baltimore
SNAP - Survivor's Network of those Abused by Priests, or call (1-877) 762-7432.

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordArchdiocese of BaltimoreSex Abuse in the Catholic ChurchSurvivors Network of those Abused by Priests
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes