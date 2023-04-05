© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

For some, long COVID can trigger chronic fatigue syndrome. What's the connection?

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published April 5, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT
Nancy Rose, right, who contracted COVID-19 in 2021 and continues to exhibit long-haul symptoms including brain fog and memory difficulties, cooks for her mother, Amy Russell, left, at their home, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Port Jefferson, N.Y. Rose, 67, said many of her symptoms waned after she got vaccinated, though she still has bouts of fatigue and memory loss. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Even months after a COVID infection clears, some people are left with debilitating symptoms - brain fog and extreme exhaustion after performing everyday tasks. What does long COVID have in common with ME/CFS - myalgic encephalomyelitis, formerly known as chronic fatigue syndrome?

We speak with Dr. Alba Azola, a rehabilitation physician and co-director of the Johns Hopkins Post-Acute COVID-19 Team. Plus, Melinda Lipscomb and Whitney Fox share about their experiences living with ME/CFS. They are the co-chairs and co-founders of the Maryland chapter of #MEAction.

Learn more about ME/CFS:
Long Covid Impact on Adult Americans: Early Indicators Estimating Prevalence and Cost
Solve M.E.
For long covid fatigue, a strategy called ‘pacing’ helps, but at a cost

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
