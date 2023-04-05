For some, long COVID can trigger chronic fatigue syndrome. What's the connection?

Even months after a COVID infection clears, some people are left with debilitating symptoms - brain fog and extreme exhaustion after performing everyday tasks. What does long COVID have in common with ME/CFS - myalgic encephalomyelitis, formerly known as chronic fatigue syndrome?

We speak with Dr. Alba Azola, a rehabilitation physician and co-director of the Johns Hopkins Post-Acute COVID-19 Team. Plus, Melinda Lipscomb and Whitney Fox share about their experiences living with ME/CFS. They are the co-chairs and co-founders of the Maryland chapter of #MEAction.

Learn more about ME/CFS:

Long Covid Impact on Adult Americans: Early Indicators Estimating Prevalence and Cost

Solve M.E.

For long covid fatigue, a strategy called ‘pacing’ helps, but at a cost