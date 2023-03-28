© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

Push for greater opioid testing gains momentum; A history of our drug habits

By Sheilah Kast,
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 28, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT
The opioid epidemic continues to torment families and communities across the country. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is the primary driver of overdose mortality in Maryland. In the 12 months ending last November, fentanyl was involved in 81.4% percent of all fatal overdoses, according to the Maryland Department of Health's overdose data dashboard.

Josh Siems was one of the thousands of people in Maryland who suffered a fatal overdose after struggling with substance abuse for years. His parents, Bob and Caryl Siems, join us to talk about the Josh Siems Act; legislation the Siems say will help lawmakers and public health experts tackle this epidemic.

Plus, Elizabeth Kelly Gray, associate Professor of History at Towson University, traces the history of attitudes toward drugs in her new book, 'Habit Forming: Drug Addiction in America 1776-1914.' Her research found shifting perceptions of drugs and drug users. Some ideas foreshadow what we see today, while other seem laughably outdated.

If you, or a family member, needs help with a mental or substance use disorder, call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or TTY: 1-800-487-4889, or text your zip code to 435748 (HELP4U), or use FindTreatment.gov to get help.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
