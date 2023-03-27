Baltimore author D. Watkins on his latest memoir, "Black Boy Smile"

D. Watkins is tired of the lies. Lies about being tough, about not feeling pain or loss or rejection.

In his latest book, ‘Black Boy Smile: A Memoir in Moments,’ Watkins shows how he learned to face those lies and push through to the truth. He hopes everyone, especially young Black men and boys, find that strength from his stories

On April 12th, D. Watkins will be in conversation with author Shanita Hubbard at Enoch Pratt Free Library. They will be discussing Hubbard’s debut book, “Ride or Die: A Feminist Manifesto for the Well-Being of Black Women.”

This interview originally aired on August 1, 2023.