Leaving behind an 'Infinite Legacy'

More than one hundred thousand Americans await an organ transplant … and most organ donations come from deceased donors.

Ieesha Johnson, executive director of community outreach at Infinite Legacy, works to dispel myths and educate the public about what it means to be an organ donor.

And Danette Ragin, an organ recipient and relative of deceased organ donors, talks about how somebody’s decision to donate a kidney has profoundly changed her life:

“Until the shoe is on the other foot, you really probably won’t know the true significance of it. But if you have any reservations, I pray that my testimonial will help you come to a decision to at least try to help someone.”

