On The Record

Backyard Basecamp brings you back to nature

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published March 10, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST
Photo_2023-03-10_11-28-47_AM.png
Backyard Basecamp is dedicated to (re)connecting Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) to land and nature in Baltimore City. Photos: Backyard Basecamp

Spring is on the way--daylight savings time starts Sunday! We’re marching toward the time of year to get outside and move. And we hear over and over from health professionals that spending time in the great outdoors is good for the body, mind, and soul.

What if you can’t get to your favorite state or national park easily … or if roughing it in the wild -- even MILDLY wild -- conjures up threatening thoughts of bruises, bears, and bugs!

Backyard Basecamp is dedicated to helping city dwellers, especially their Black and Brown neighbors, to appreciate all the outdoors has to offer, and access green space right where they are!

We hear from Backyard Basecamp's director of programs Tatiana Mason, about the joys of urban exploring and Backyard Basecamp’s coming events.

Links: Backyard Basecamp, BLISS Meadows.

On The Record Black Baltimorenatureoutdoor gatherings
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
