Backyard Basecamp brings you back to nature

Spring is on the way--daylight savings time starts Sunday! We’re marching toward the time of year to get outside and move. And we hear over and over from health professionals that spending time in the great outdoors is good for the body, mind, and soul.

What if you can’t get to your favorite state or national park easily … or if roughing it in the wild -- even MILDLY wild -- conjures up threatening thoughts of bruises, bears, and bugs!

Backyard Basecamp is dedicated to helping city dwellers, especially their Black and Brown neighbors, to appreciate all the outdoors has to offer, and access green space right where they are!

We hear from Backyard Basecamp's director of programs Tatiana Mason, about the joys of urban exploring and Backyard Basecamp’s coming events.

Links: Backyard Basecamp, BLISS Meadows.

