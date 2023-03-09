Crisis Mode: What shapes identity?

When you think of identity, what comes to mind? Gender … hometown … profession? For many of us the answer to ‘who am I’ can be complicated. But how often do we really think about what makes up our identity?

Cori Dioquino has thought about it -- a lot. She’s woven her ideas, experiences and musings into a one-woman show that combines dance, movement, music and art. It’s called ‘Crisis Mode: Living Pilipino in America.’

Crisis Mode opens Friday, March 17 and runs through Sunday, April 2nd at the Strand theater.

Links: Crisis Mode tickets, Asian Pasifika Arts Collective.