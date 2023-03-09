© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Crisis Mode: What shapes identity?

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published March 9, 2023 at 9:45 AM EST
IMG_3007.jpeg
Cori Dioquino's ‘Crisis Mode: Living Pilipino in America' opens Friday, March 17 and runs through Sunday, April 2nd at the Strand Theater. Photo: Strand Theater

When you think of identity, what comes to mind? Gender … hometown … profession? For many of us the answer to ‘who am I’ can be complicated. But how often do we really think about what makes up our identity?

Cori Dioquino has thought about it -- a lot. She’s woven her ideas, experiences and musings into a one-woman show that combines dance, movement, music and art. It’s called ‘Crisis Mode: Living Pilipino in America.’ 

Crisis Mode opens Friday, March 17 and runs through Sunday, April 2nd at the Strand theater.

Links: Crisis Mode tickets, Asian Pasifika Arts Collective.

Tags
On The Record On the RecordWYPR ProgramsAsian Pasifika Arts CollectiveThe Strand Theater CompanyBaltimore Theater
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr