SCRAP B-more taps into creative reuse; A celebration of quilting

Donated art supplies can find new purpose at SCRAP B-More. Executive director Nancy Hotchkiss talks about the site's mission to keep supplies out of the waste stream and to encourage artistic expression. Find information about donating or volunteering.

Then, fiber artist Sandra Smith takes us behind the scenes of an exhibit of quilts at the Peale museum. "Quilted Connections: A Sisterhood in Cloth" includes quilts created by Smith, Rosalind Robinson, and Glenda Richardson. All three women are members of the African American Quilters of Baltimore.

"The River," a quilt by Sandra Smith.

The exhibit at the Peale is on display through March 18th. Check out audio interviews with the quilting trio. You can also see more of Smith’s quilts at the “Quilts by Marylanders Show” at the United States District Court of Maryland in Greenbelt.