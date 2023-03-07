© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

SCRAP B-more taps into creative reuse; A celebration of quilting

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published March 7, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST
Nancy Hotchkiss, director of SCRAP B-More. Credit: Maureen Harvie/WYPR

Donated art supplies can find new purpose at SCRAP B-More. Executive director Nancy Hotchkiss talks about the site's mission to keep supplies out of the waste stream and to encourage artistic expression. Find information about donating or volunteering.

Then, fiber artist Sandra Smith takes us behind the scenes of an exhibit of quilts at the Peale museum. "Quilted Connections: A Sisterhood in Cloth" includes quilts created by Smith, Rosalind Robinson, and Glenda Richardson. All three women are members of the African American Quilters of Baltimore.

"The River," a quilt by Sandra Smith.

The exhibit at the Peale is on display through March 18th. Check out audio interviews with the quilting trio. You can also see more of Smith’s quilts at the “Quilts by Marylanders Show” at the United States District Court of Maryland in Greenbelt.

On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordBaltimore ArtsThe Peale Center
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
