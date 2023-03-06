Maryland's new 'Special Secretary of Opioid Response' on preventing overdose deaths

Emily Keller was two years into a term as mayor of Hagerstown, MD, when Gov. Wes Moore tapped her to be the first Special Secretary of Opioid Response. The new position leads the state's efforts to counter the destructive opioid overdose epidemic.

Opioid overdose deaths in Maryland are down from pandemic highs. How does Keller plan to reduce them further?

Find information about treatment and prevention at Before It's Too Late. Check out the Opioid Operational Command Center's data dashboard.

The Opioid Restitution Fund Advisory Council will hold a public listening session on March 8th. Details here.

