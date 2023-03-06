© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Maryland's new 'Special Secretary of Opioid Response' on preventing overdose deaths

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published March 6, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST
Emily Keller
https://www.facebook.com/MayorEmilyKeller/

Emily Keller was two years into a term as mayor of Hagerstown, MD, when Gov. Wes Moore tapped her to be the first Special Secretary of Opioid Response. The new position leads the state's efforts to counter the destructive opioid overdose epidemic.

Opioid overdose deaths in Maryland are down from pandemic highs. How does Keller plan to reduce them further?

Find information about treatment and prevention at Before It's Too Late. Check out the Opioid Operational Command Center's data dashboard.

The Opioid Restitution Fund Advisory Council will hold a public listening session on March 8th. Details here.

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordOpioid EpidemicOpioids in Maryland
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie