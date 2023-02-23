Vital yet vulnerable: 'OCME' lifts the curtain on Maryland's medical examiners

For a decade, Bruce Goldfarb’s job was to be spokesman for Maryland’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. In his new book, “OCME: Life in America's Top Forensic Medical Center,” Goldfarb traces the history of the office, its rise as a pioneering force for forensic science, and the challenges it faces today.

Bruce Goldfarb will be speaking about his new book on Wednesday, March 1st from 6:00-7:30 pm at the Historic Osler Hall at MedChi, 1211 Cathedral Street, in Mount Vernon. Please RSVP by February 25rd to [email protected].