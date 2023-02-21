© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

Gov. Moore's plan to end child poverty

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published February 21, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST
Credit: Nenad Stojkovic/Flickr

At least one of every seven children in Maryland lives in poverty. A new analysis says the real number might be higher -- maybe one in every five children. Whatever the number is, it’s too high. Gov. Wes Moore has pledged to end child poverty in Maryland. He joins us to tell us how he plans to do that, and how long it will take.

Then Johns Hopkins sociologist Stefanie DeLuca tells how helping poor families move to neighborhoods where people are doing well boosts their OWN success.

Links:
Maryland sought an accurate poverty count. It found 110,000 more kids.
Gov. Moore’s first step to ending poverty: Tax credits for low-income families
Poor families must move often, but rarely escape concentrated poverty

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
