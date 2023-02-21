Gov. Moore's plan to end child poverty

At least one of every seven children in Maryland lives in poverty. A new analysis says the real number might be higher -- maybe one in every five children. Whatever the number is, it’s too high. Gov. Wes Moore has pledged to end child poverty in Maryland. He joins us to tell us how he plans to do that, and how long it will take.

Then Johns Hopkins sociologist Stefanie DeLuca tells how helping poor families move to neighborhoods where people are doing well boosts their OWN success.

Links:

Maryland sought an accurate poverty count. It found 110,000 more kids.

Gov. Moore’s first step to ending poverty: Tax credits for low-income families

Poor families must move often, but rarely escape concentrated poverty