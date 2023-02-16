© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary
On The Record

OSF out, unveils Maryland Black Futures Fund

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published February 16, 2023 at 10:14 AM EST
OSI 2022 Fellows.png
The class of 2022 Open Society Institute Baltimore fellows. Photo: Provided by OSI

In 1998, Open Society Foundations opened its first and only field office and located it in Baltimore City to better understand and address education, justice, and addiction issues and to create solutions that could serve as a model for other urban areas.

It was announced today OSF will close its Baltimore office. This will likely leave a big hole in the philanthropic landscape. But there is also a light on the horizon, in the form of seed funding for a granting organization that will support Black movement-based organizations, called the Maryland Black Futures Fund, run by Cllctivly.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
