OSF out, unveils Maryland Black Futures Fund

In 1998, Open Society Foundations opened its first and only field office and located it in Baltimore City to better understand and address education, justice, and addiction issues and to create solutions that could serve as a model for other urban areas.

It was announced today OSF will close its Baltimore office. This will likely leave a big hole in the philanthropic landscape. But there is also a light on the horizon, in the form of seed funding for a granting organization that will support Black movement-based organizations, called the Maryland Black Futures Fund, run by Cllctivly.

