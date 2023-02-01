© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

Baltimore's guaranteed income pilot program launched six months ago. How is the money being spent?

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published February 1, 2023 at 10:22 AM EST
Baltimore is six months into its test of offering a guaranteed income. Two hundred young parents who live in the city receive $1,000 a month, no strings. How are they spending this money?

We speak with Tonaeya Moore, the senior policy manager for the CASH Campaign of Maryland, a non-profit helping to administer the program. And hear from participant Jewels Hawkins, who lives in East Baltimore.

Check out the dashboard of pilot programs across the country.

About 30 cities across the country are testing guaranteed-income approaches. We listen back to our conversation from May 2022 with Stacia West of the Center for Guaranteed Income Research at the University of Pennsylvania and Hopkins epidemiologist Lorraine Dean.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
