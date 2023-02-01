Baltimore's guaranteed income pilot program launched six months ago. How is the money being spent?

Baltimore is six months into its test of offering a guaranteed income. Two hundred young parents who live in the city receive $1,000 a month, no strings. How are they spending this money?

We speak with Tonaeya Moore, the senior policy manager for the CASH Campaign of Maryland, a non-profit helping to administer the program. And hear from participant Jewels Hawkins, who lives in East Baltimore.

Check out the dashboard of pilot programs across the country.

About 30 cities across the country are testing guaranteed-income approaches. We listen back to our conversation from May 2022 with Stacia West of the Center for Guaranteed Income Research at the University of Pennsylvania and Hopkins epidemiologist Lorraine Dean.