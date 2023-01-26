© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Ethan Saylor's legacy and impact on police training in Maryland

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published January 26, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST
Saylor training.jpg
Self-advocate educator Kayla Grange helps train two law enforcement recruits. Credit: LeadAbility LLC

In the decade since Ethan Saylor was killed during a clash with sheriff’s deputies, hundreds of Maryland police recruits and first-responders have been trained in communicating with people with disabilities.

We take a look inside that training with Lisa Schoenbrodt, a professor at Loyola University Maryland and co-owner of LeadAbility LLC, and self-advocate educator Kayla Grange. And Ethan's mom, Patti Saylor shares her hopes for his legacy.

Learn more about the Ethan Saylor Alliance. Find information about the Ethan Saylor Memorial Scholarship.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
