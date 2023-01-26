Ethan Saylor's legacy and impact on police training in Maryland

In the decade since Ethan Saylor was killed during a clash with sheriff’s deputies, hundreds of Maryland police recruits and first-responders have been trained in communicating with people with disabilities.

We take a look inside that training with Lisa Schoenbrodt, a professor at Loyola University Maryland and co-owner of LeadAbility LLC, and self-advocate educator Kayla Grange. And Ethan's mom, Patti Saylor shares her hopes for his legacy.

Learn more about the Ethan Saylor Alliance. Find information about the Ethan Saylor Memorial Scholarship.

