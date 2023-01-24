© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

Gov. Moore's $63 billion budget plan; Advocates aim to expand health care coverage in Maryland

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published January 24, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST

In his budget plan for next year, Gov. Wes Moore pledges to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour and broaden tax credits for parents and working families. Danielle Gaines, editor-in-chief of Maryland Matters, gives us the highlights.

Recent coverage by Maryland Matters:
Moore introduces $63.1 billion budget, sets focus on expanding state’s economy
Analysis: In budget introduction, Moore takes down Hogan policies

Plus, president of the Health Care for All! Coalition, lays out how the group will be pushing this session for more insurance coverage for young people and immigrants. Find the coalition's Facebook page here.

Read DeMarco's Baltimore Sun op-eds:
A five-part health agenda for Maryland’s legislature
Here’s how the Inflation Reduction Act will help you 

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
