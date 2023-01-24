Gov. Moore's $63 billion budget plan; Advocates aim to expand health care coverage in Maryland

In his budget plan for next year, Gov. Wes Moore pledges to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour and broaden tax credits for parents and working families. Danielle Gaines, editor-in-chief of Maryland Matters, gives us the highlights.

