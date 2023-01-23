© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
On The Record

How do we stop U.S. life expectancy from falling?

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published January 23, 2023 at 10:55 AM EST
Amr Alfiky/AP
/
AP
In this Aug. 13, 2019, photo, Dr. Jasmine Saavedra, left, a pediatrician at Esperanza Health Centers in Chicago, hands newborn Alondra Marquez to her mother, Esthela Nuñez, right, after examination. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky)

Life expectancy in the U.S. shortened by nearly three years from 2019 to 2021. COVID, drug overdoses, heart disease, and gun violence are driving the decline. We hear the Bloomberg American Health Initiative’s ideas for turning the tide.

Read the report here.

Our guests:
Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, Vice Dean for Public Health Practice and Community Engagement in the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and director of the Bloomberg American Health Initiative
Cassandra Crifasi, Co-director of the Center for Gun Violence Solutions at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

This program originally aired on December 21, 2022.

On The Record
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
