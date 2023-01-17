© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

"Proving Ground: The Untold Story of the Six Women Who Programmed the World’s First Modern Computer"

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa GerrMaureen Harvie
Published January 17, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST
Kleiman_ProvingGround_High Res Cover.JPG
Credit: Provided by author.

Even those of us who are not very tech-savvy have an idea that there’s a gender gap in technology … but also that women seem to be closing it. What most of is don’t know is much about what women were doing in the early days of the Information Age

Would you be surprised to learn that the very first programmers were women--and they did it on a project generated by U.S. Army’s Aberdeen Proving Ground in the northeast corner of Maryland at the end of World War II?

Lawyer Kathy Kleiman tells the women’s story in her new book: "Proving Ground: The Untold Story of the Six Women Who Programmed the World’s First Modern Computer." Original airdate: 11.28.22

Links: Kleiman interviewed on the Clear+Vivid podcast.

Tags
On The Record On the RecordWYPR Programsworking womenComputer
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie