Even those of us who are not very tech-savvy have an idea that there’s a gender gap in technology … but also that women seem to be closing it. What most of is don’t know is much about what women were doing in the early days of the Information Age

Would you be surprised to learn that the very first programmers were women--and they did it on a project generated by U.S. Army’s Aberdeen Proving Ground in the northeast corner of Maryland at the end of World War II?

Lawyer Kathy Kleiman tells the women’s story in her new book: "Proving Ground: The Untold Story of the Six Women Who Programmed the World’s First Modern Computer." Original airdate: 11.28.22

Links: Kleiman interviewed on the Clear+Vivid podcast.