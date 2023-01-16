© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Honoring Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Baltimore

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen HarvieMelissa Gerr
Published January 16, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST
Martin_Luther_King_Jr._addresses_a_crowd_from_the_steps_of_the_Lincoln_Memorial,_USMC-09611 Wikimedia Commons pub domain.jpg
Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. addresses a crowd in 1963, from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. Photo: Wikimedia Commons Public Domain.

How do we keep the fullness of Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy alive? We speak with historian Chris Haley about preserving King’s radical views on economic justice and Black liberation. Plus, we learn why marching in Baltimore’s MLK Jr. Parade is deemed a badge of honor.

Links: Rev. MLK Day of Service events and activities; Civic Works Day of Service; The 6th Branch event at 1100 E. North Ave, 8:30am; MLK Day of Service at Jewish Volunteer Connection; MLK events at Y of Central Maryland.

Tags
On The Record On the RecordWYPR ProgramsDr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr