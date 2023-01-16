Honoring Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Baltimore

How do we keep the fullness of Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy alive? We speak with historian Chris Haley about preserving King’s radical views on economic justice and Black liberation. Plus, we learn why marching in Baltimore’s MLK Jr. Parade is deemed a badge of honor.

Links: Rev. MLK Day of Service events and activities; Civic Works Day of Service; The 6th Branch event at 1100 E. North Ave, 8:30am; MLK Day of Service at Jewish Volunteer Connection; MLK events at Y of Central Maryland.