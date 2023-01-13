© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
On The Record

How Civic Works builds community through volunteerism

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published January 13, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST
Civic Works aims to strengthen Baltimore's communities through education, skills development, and community service. Credit: Civic Works' Facebook page

Martin Luther King Jr’s birth is marked each year by a day of service. We hear what the nonprofit Civic Works has planned, and how they offer year-round opportunities to give back, through neighborhood clean-ups, urban farming and tutoring.

Guests:
Civic Works’ executive director, Dana Stein
Civic Works’ Member Development & AmeriCorps Programs Manager, Winfield

Local Day of Service Plans:
Civic Works
6th Branch
Find local opportunities through AmeriCorps

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie