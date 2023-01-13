How Civic Works builds community through volunteerism

Martin Luther King Jr’s birth is marked each year by a day of service. We hear what the nonprofit Civic Works has planned, and how they offer year-round opportunities to give back, through neighborhood clean-ups, urban farming and tutoring.

Guests:

Civic Works’ executive director, Dana Stein

Civic Works’ Member Development & AmeriCorps Programs Manager, Winfield

Local Day of Service Plans:

Civic Works

6th Branch

Find local opportunities through AmeriCorps

