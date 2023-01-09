© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Ben Jealous: "Never Forget Our People Were Always Free"

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published January 9, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST
Ben-Jealous-as-a-child-with-grandfather.jpg
Ben Jealous as a child with his grandfather. Photo: provide by Harper Collins

You may know Ben Jealous as a civil-rights leader -- former president of the NAACP, its youngest president ever when he was named in 2008. You may know him as the Democrat candidate for governor of Maryland in 2018, who failed to unseat incumbent Republican Larry Hogan. Maybe you know that Jealous was born and grew up in California -- in part because his African-American mother and white father left Baltimore after they married; interracial marriage was not legal in Maryland until 1967.

But many of the stories Jealous tells in his new book--including the summers he spent with his maternal grandparents in West Baltimore--are rooted in Maryland. The book is called "Never Forget Our People Were Always Free: A Parable of American Healing." And Ben Jealous joins us to talk about it.

Links: Writers LIVE at the Pratt, 1/14/23.

Tags
On The Record Baltimore authorsWYPR ProgramsOn the Record
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr