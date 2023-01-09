Ben Jealous: "Never Forget Our People Were Always Free"

You may know Ben Jealous as a civil-rights leader -- former president of the NAACP, its youngest president ever when he was named in 2008. You may know him as the Democrat candidate for governor of Maryland in 2018, who failed to unseat incumbent Republican Larry Hogan. Maybe you know that Jealous was born and grew up in California -- in part because his African-American mother and white father left Baltimore after they married; interracial marriage was not legal in Maryland until 1967.

But many of the stories Jealous tells in his new book--including the summers he spent with his maternal grandparents in West Baltimore--are rooted in Maryland. The book is called "Never Forget Our People Were Always Free: A Parable of American Healing." And Ben Jealous joins us to talk about it.

Links: Writers LIVE at the Pratt, 1/14/23.