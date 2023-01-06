© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
On The Record

What does it take to stop smoking and why is it so hard to quit?

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published January 6, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST
MH cigarette smoking
The CDC estimates thirty million Americans use cigarettes regularly. Credit: Flickr/joka2000

Lots of people make a New Year’s resolution to quit smoking. What does it take to kick the habit? We speak with Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos, who leads the Johns Hopkins Tobacco Treatment and Cancer Screening Clinic, about how mindfulness and medication can diminish cravings. Contact the clinic at: [email protected].

More resources:
Maryland Tobacco Quitline
1-800-QUIT-NOW
Baltimore City Tobacco Use Prevention and Cessation Program
 Baltimore County Tobacco Use Prevention and Cessation Program 

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
