What does it take to stop smoking and why is it so hard to quit?

Lots of people make a New Year’s resolution to quit smoking. What does it take to kick the habit? We speak with Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos, who leads the Johns Hopkins Tobacco Treatment and Cancer Screening Clinic, about how mindfulness and medication can diminish cravings. Contact the clinic at: [email protected].

More resources:

Maryland Tobacco Quitline

1-800-QUIT-NOW

Baltimore City Tobacco Use Prevention and Cessation Program

Baltimore County Tobacco Use Prevention and Cessation Program